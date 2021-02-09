BankGuam (NASDAQ:BKGM) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of BankGuam Holding (NASDAQ:BKGM) rose 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38.

BankGuam Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKGM)

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BankGuam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankGuam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.