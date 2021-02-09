Barclays Boosts Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 4,340

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) stock opened at GBX 3,862 ($50.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £17.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,638.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,086.08.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

