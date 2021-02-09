Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 792 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDEV. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 683.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 579.23. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.