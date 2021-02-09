Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.52 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

