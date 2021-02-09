Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $43.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.50 to $43.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of GOLD opened at $22.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 214,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

