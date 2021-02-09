Beacon Price Tops $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $13,650.26 and approximately $18.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 135.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

