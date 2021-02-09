Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Issues Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $44.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

