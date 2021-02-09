Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

