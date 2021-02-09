Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.87% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $43,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.