Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $360.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.84 and a 200-day moving average of $359.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

