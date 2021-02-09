Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 129,484 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

