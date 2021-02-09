Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 222 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.11. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

