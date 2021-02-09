Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 8,532 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.24. The company had a trading volume of 194,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $153.89.

