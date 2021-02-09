Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes $265,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 22.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AerCap by 79.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in AerCap by 12.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,759. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -171.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

