Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,648. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.