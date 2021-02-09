Benjamin Jordan Cohn Sells 8,396 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jordan Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hologic alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.