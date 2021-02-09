Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.57 ($67.73).

Shares of COK opened at €56.40 ($66.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.67. Cancom SE has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.78 and a 200-day moving average of €45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

