BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post sales of $69.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.95 million and the lowest is $69.00 million. BG Staffing posted sales of $72.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $277.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BG Staffing.

BGSF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BG Staffing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in BG Staffing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,692. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

