BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at $69.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.