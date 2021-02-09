Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $628.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.45 and its 200-day moving average is $554.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.17.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

