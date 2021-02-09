Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $319,694.35 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $389.95. 144,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,401. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.74 and a 200-day moving average of $289.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $399.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

