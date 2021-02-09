BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider James Vollins Sells 8,303 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Vollins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, James Vollins sold 3,833 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $15,945.28.

On Monday, December 14th, James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40.

BDSI opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 197,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

