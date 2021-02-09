Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $164,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

