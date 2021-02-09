Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.77. 12,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

