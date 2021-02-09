Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 253,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,181,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.