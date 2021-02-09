Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 612 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 108,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,368. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

