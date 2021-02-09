Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.52 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $505.12 or 0.01072978 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and $7.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00485470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002432 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004812 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,649,950 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

