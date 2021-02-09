Bitrue Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.98 or 0.01071013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.68 or 0.05510642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 110,520,128 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

