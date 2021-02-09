BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,831. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

