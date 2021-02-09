Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 348,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,324. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

