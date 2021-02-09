Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.46. 8,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,195. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.90, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.