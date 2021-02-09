Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading Up 6.7%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.29 and last traded at $77.20. Approximately 749,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

