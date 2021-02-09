BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0476 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $343,081.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010349 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,474,984 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

