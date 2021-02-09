BlackLine (BL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BL stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -214.63 and a beta of 0.95.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

