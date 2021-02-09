BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $722.09. 757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,200. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $726.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

