BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Stock Position Lowered by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

