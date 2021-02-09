Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 14%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $59.38. Approximately 18,668,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 13,158,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.64 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

