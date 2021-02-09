Blue Bird (BLBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million.

BLBD opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $633.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

