BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.02

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $44.16. BlueLinx shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 203,793 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXC. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $406.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at $515,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.