Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead product Ayvakit is approved to treat PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). Its efforts to expand the drug’s label are encouraging too. Ayvakit is also being studied for advanced, indolent and smoldering forms of systemic mastocytosis. A tentative label expansion of the drug will drive growth. Moreover, its second drug Gavreto, which is co-developed with Roche is approved for two types of cancer indications. Further, other pipeline candidates are progressing well. However, the company is heavily dependent on partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit and Gavreto got approved only recently. The recent pipeline and regulatory setbacks are an added concern. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q4 results. Blueprint Medicines has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.87.

Shares of BPMC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,511. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

