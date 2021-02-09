BMO Capital Markets Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $104.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

