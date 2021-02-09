Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

BOWFF opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.22 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

