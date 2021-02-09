Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $13.15. Boingo Wireless shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 244,285 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.24 million, a PE ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

