BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,398. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

