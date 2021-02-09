Bottos (BTO) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $115,179.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.60 or 0.01029925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.33 or 0.05372923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045674 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00039129 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.