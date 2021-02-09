BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

