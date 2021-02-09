Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $190.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

