BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,920 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 10.18% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

