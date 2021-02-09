BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $261.82 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.66.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

