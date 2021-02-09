BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,769 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

